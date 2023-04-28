Left Menu

20-year-old-man held over hoax call of bomb at IGI: Police

A 20-year-old man was arrested for claiming over the phone that a bomb had been planted at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, police said on Thursday, adding that the call later turned out to be a hoax.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old man was arrested for claiming over the phone that a bomb had been planted at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, police said on Thursday, adding that the call later turned out to be a hoax. Police said the man, identified as Zakir, made the hoax bomb call on Monday.

According to the police, a call from an unknown number was received at Delhi Police's control room. The caller on the other side of the wire said a bomb was planted at the IGI before disconnecting the call. "We immediately called back at the number but it was switched off," police said.

"A search operation was launched immediately after at the Delhi Airport, but nothing suspicious was found," police said, adding that over the course of the investigation, it was found that the information shared with police was fake and the call was a hoax. "After that, the details of the caller were traced. It was found that the number belongs to a person named Zakir, aged 20 and a resident of Hapur (Uttar Pradesh). He was arrested," an officer said.

A case against the accused person was registered and an investigation launched. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

