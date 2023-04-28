Left Menu

Social worker with muscular dystrophy, who won praise from PM Modi, was among special invitees at National Conclave: Mann Ki Baat@100

Mann Ki Baat@100, an event to celebrate 100 episodes of Prime Minister Narendra's Modi's Mann Ki Baat.

ANI | Updated: 28-04-2023 08:26 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 08:26 IST
A screen grab from PM Modi's 95th episode of Mann Ki Baat address (Photo courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Vipul Goyal, a social worker suffering from muscular dystrophy, a "largely ignored" ailment, was among the 100 special guests invited at the National Conclave: Mann Ki Baat@100, an event to celebrate 100 episodes of Prime Minister Narendra's Modi's Mann Ki Baat. A native of Solan in Himachal Pradesh, Goyal attended the one-day conclave on April 26, Wednesday, which was also graced by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

PM Modi spoke glowingly of Goyal's social work, braving his physical disability, during the 95th episode of Mann Ki Baat, which aired on Akash Vani in November last year. In his monthly radio address, PM Modi spoke at length about Goyal's role in the formation of the 'Indian Association Of Muscular Dystrophy', an organisation that holds awareness camps for patients suffering from this ailment across the country.

During his 95th episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said, "What is most encouraging is that this organisation is managed by people suffering from this disease. Take for instance, social worker Urmila Baldi-ji, president of the Indian Association Of Muscular Dystrophy, and Sanjana Goyal-ji, as well as others who are also attached to this organisation in key roles. Vipul Goyal-ji, who played an important role in the formation of this organisation, is playing a vital role in taking this institution forward. Efforts are also underway to develop Manav Mandir as a hospital and research centre. Once ready, patients suffering from this ailment will be able to access and receive better treatment." "I heartily appreciate all the efforts being made in this direction and also wish for the recovery of those suffering from Muscular Dystrophy," PM Modi had said in his address.

Earlier, while holding a rally in Himachal Pradesh, PM Modi was seen deboarding his vehicle and meeting children and people on wheelchairs, suffering from Muscular Dystrophy, who were out to welcome him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

