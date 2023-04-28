Left Menu

West Bengal: CID arrests man with counterfeit notes worth Rs 94,000

The Special Operation Group of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), West Bengal, on Thursday seized counterfeit currency notes, valued at Rs 94,000, and arrested one person in this connection from Murshidabad district.

West Bengal: CID arrests man with counterfeit notes worth Rs 94,000
The Special Operation Group of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), West Bengal, on Thursday seized counterfeit currency notes, valued at Rs 94,000, and arrested one person in this connection from Murshidabad district. According to a CID officer, a team, acting on information, conducted a raid at Chandur More area in the Suti police station area.

In the raid, fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 94000 were recovered and one person, identified as Md Ohidul Islam (33), was arrested. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

