Syria: UN envoy points to ‘important juncture’ in efforts towards peace
UN News | Updated: 28-04-2023 09:57 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 09:57 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mali: Civilians paying the price as terrorist violence flares up, Security Council hears
Russian rouble strengthens vs dollar as oil prices stay high
Russian mine exploded near Ukraine nuclear plant, operator says
Norway declares 15 Russian embassy officials unwanted
Norway expels 15 Russian 'intelligence officers' from embassy