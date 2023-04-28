Left Menu

BSF seizes suspected heroin from Punjab's Amritsar sector

"Reacting to a specific input, BSF troops of Amritsar Sector have recovered a bag carrying suspected heroin, packed with yellow adhesive tape, an iron hook and 8 luminous strips which is most likely dropped by drone,"

ANI | Updated: 28-04-2023 11:49 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 11:49 IST
BSF seizes suspected heroin from Punjab's Amritsar sector
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday recovered a suspected contraband packet in Punjab's Amritsar sector. "Reacting to a specific input, BSF troops of Amritsar Sector have recovered a bag carrying suspected heroin, packed with yellow adhesive tape, an iron hook and 8 luminous strips which is most likely dropped by drone," BSF Punjab Frontier tweeted.

More details are awaited. Earlier in the day, the Border Security Forces (BSF) intercepted a drone infiltrating from Pakistan in Punjab's Gurdaspur sector by firing at it forcing it to return, officials said.

"A drone entering from the Pakistan side has been intercepted (by fire) by alert BSF troops in Gurdaspur Sector. On being fired, the drone returned back to Pakistan. Search operation underway," BSF Punjab Frontier tweeted. Moreover, on Wednesday BSF intercepted a drone infiltrating from the Pakistan side by opening fire at it.

"A rogue drone entering from the Pak side was intercepted with firing by alert BSF troops in Amritsar Sector. On being fired, the drone returned back to Pak side", BSF said in a statement. On March 28, BSF shot down a Pakistani drone in Amritsar soon after it entered Indian territory carrying a consignment of contraband items, the paramilitary force said.

The drone was shot down in the Amritsar when the BSF troops heard the buzzing sound of the flying object. It was recovered the next day morning during a search operation conducted by the border guarding force. The drone entered Indian territory from Pakistan and it was detected in the area of Border Outpost Rajatal in the Amritsar Sector, said the BSF. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

