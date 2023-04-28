Left Menu

UK's FTSE 100 falls as miners slip, financials cap losses

Life Insurers advanced 1.7%, led by a 3.3% rise in Prudential after posting a 30% jump in new business profit. Base metal miners led losses, down 1.6% and were on track for their biggest weekly drop in a month.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-04-2023 13:05 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 13:04 IST
London's FTSE 100 edged lower in early trade on Friday for the fifth straight day, as mining stocks lost ground, tracking weaker copper prices, although gains in financials limited losses.

The blue-chip index was up 0.1%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.3%, as of 0714 GMT. Life Insurers advanced 1.7%, led by a 3.3% rise in Prudential after posting a 30% jump in new business profit.

Base metal miners led losses, down 1.6% and were on track for their biggest weekly drop in a month. NatWest reported better-than-expected quarterly profit, despite a dour outlook for Britain's economy. However its shares lost 5.8%, with the lender posting a 19.8 billion pound outflow in deposits.

Pearson rose 2.8% after the education group said it was on track to meet its annual guidance, and also deliver 120 million pounds ($150 million) of cost efficiencies this year. Numis Corp surged 67.2% after Deutsche Bank said it would buy the London-based institutional stockbroker and corporate advisor for about 410 million pounds ($511.2 million).

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

