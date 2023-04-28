Left Menu

Swiss National Bank seeks banking regulation review after Credit Suisse crash

Swiss banking regulation and supervision must be reviewed following the collapse of Credit Suisse, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Friday, although he warned against "quick fixes." The central bank played a key role in the state-engineered rescue of Credit Suisse, making 250 billion francs of emergency liquidity available to prevent its collapse and ease its takeover by UBS. The provision of the emergency loans was secured using Swiss emergency law, a controversial measure which allowed the government to sidestep parliament.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 28-04-2023 13:32 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 13:30 IST
Swiss National Bank seeks banking regulation review after Credit Suisse crash
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Swiss banking regulation and supervision must be reviewed following the collapse of Credit Suisse, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Friday, although he warned against "quick fixes." The central bank played a key role in the state-engineered rescue of Credit Suisse, making 250 billion francs of emergency liquidity available to prevent its collapse and ease its takeover by UBS.

The provision of the emergency loans was secured using Swiss emergency law, a controversial measure which allowed the government to sidestep parliament. "Banking regulation and supervision will have to be reviewed in light of recent events," Jordan told the SNB's shareholders at their annual meeting in Bern, referring to the Credit Suisse crisis.

"This will require in-depth analysis. Quick fixes must be avoided," he added. In the future, regulations will have to compel banks to hold sufficient assets which can be delivered as collateral to allow existing liquidity facilities to be used, he said.

This would allow the central bank to be able to provide the necessary liquidity without the need for emergency law. Jordan said the central bank was now at the limit of the help it could provide under the so-called emergency liquidity plus (ELA+) scheme.

"In granting ELA+, we are going to the limits of what is feasible for the SNB, because with this loan preferential rights in bankruptcy proceedings are the sole security." Still, Jordan said the money, of which 108 billion francs was injected in the first quarter, was not a gift to the banks and would have to be repaid - with interest.

Jordan also noted that Swiss inflation had exceeded the SNB's target range of 0-2% for the last year, reaching 3.2% in the first 3 months of 2023. "Prices went up more than we would have liked," he said, leaving the door open for further interest rate hikes.

"At our most recent monetary policy assessment in March, we emphasized that we would continue to tighten monetary policy if necessary."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sales fade; U.S. state abortion legislation to watch in 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sa...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

 Global
4
Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023