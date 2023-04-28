Fire at industrial estate in Mumbai; no casualties

A fire erupted at an industrial estate in Saki Vihar area in the western suburb of Andheri here on Friday, a civic official said.

No casualties were reported in the blaze that broke out at Ansa Industrial Estate in Andheri (east) around 6.15 pm, he said.

At least four fire engines were pressed into service and the fire-fighting operation is underway at the ground-plus-one storey structure, the official said.

The blaze was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, wooden furniture, stack of papers, etc, he said.

Senior fire officials and ambulances are at the spot and other agencies have also been mobilised, the official said, adding that further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)