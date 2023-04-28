Left Menu

Sitharaman commends Narayanan Vaghul for his extensive experience in banking

Widely considered as the architect of modern banking in India, Shri Vaghul’s book recounts the dramatic, humorous, and often momentous events throughout his illustrious career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2023 22:04 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 22:04 IST
Sitharaman commends Narayanan Vaghul for his extensive experience in banking
Widely considered as the architect of modern banking in India, Shri Vaghul’s book recounts the dramatic, humorous, and often momentous events throughout his illustrious career. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBMumbai)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman launched ‘Reflections’, a book authored by eminent banker Shri Narayanan Vaghul, in Mumbai, today. The book carries a vivid account of Shri Vaghul’s experiences spanning decades in India’s financial landscape. The event was also graced Shri  K.V. Kamath, Chairman, National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID), Shri Ajay Piramal, Chairman, Piramal Group, Ms. Kalpana Morparia, Former Chairperson, J.P. Morgan South and South East Asia, as well as eminent bankers and members of leading financial institutions.

 

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman commended Shri Narayanan Vaghul for his extensive experience in banking and his leadership qualities. She also recognized his contributions to mentoring leaders, which have left a lasting impact. She highlighted Shri Vaghul's ideas and vision on women empowerment, which will continue to be relevant and valuable for India as more women take on leadership roles in financial services.

 

Widely considered as the architect of modern banking in India, Shri Vaghul’s book recounts the dramatic, humorous, and often momentous events throughout his illustrious career. Packed with fascinating anecdotes, the book touches upon various initiatives that he was privileged to have been part of.

The processes established by Shri Vaghul went on to become strong and sustainable practices in the Indian financial ecosystem. He has been instrumental in mentoring several powerhouses of banking talent and actively groomed more women CEOs in banking, thereby fostering a culture of gender-neutral meritocracy.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; Newcastle's Isak showing Henry-esque quality and more

Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; N...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023