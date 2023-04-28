Sitharaman commends Narayanan Vaghul for his extensive experience in banking

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman launched ‘Reflections’, a book authored by eminent banker Shri Narayanan Vaghul, in Mumbai, today. The book carries a vivid account of Shri Vaghul’s experiences spanning decades in India’s financial landscape. The event was also graced Shri K.V. Kamath, Chairman, National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID), Shri Ajay Piramal, Chairman, Piramal Group, Ms. Kalpana Morparia, Former Chairperson, J.P. Morgan South and South East Asia, as well as eminent bankers and members of leading financial institutions.

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman commended Shri Narayanan Vaghul for his extensive experience in banking and his leadership qualities. She also recognized his contributions to mentoring leaders, which have left a lasting impact. She highlighted Shri Vaghul's ideas and vision on women empowerment, which will continue to be relevant and valuable for India as more women take on leadership roles in financial services.

Widely considered as the architect of modern banking in India, Shri Vaghul’s book recounts the dramatic, humorous, and often momentous events throughout his illustrious career. Packed with fascinating anecdotes, the book touches upon various initiatives that he was privileged to have been part of.

The processes established by Shri Vaghul went on to become strong and sustainable practices in the Indian financial ecosystem. He has been instrumental in mentoring several powerhouses of banking talent and actively groomed more women CEOs in banking, thereby fostering a culture of gender-neutral meritocracy.

