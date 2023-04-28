Yun said Chinese coercion in Pacfic Island region is "concerning"
Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2023 21:09 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 21:09 IST
The United States needs to accelerate diplomatic "catch up" with the Pacific Island region, a top U.S. diplomat said on Friday.
Joseph Yun, a special presidential envoy who leads renegotiation of agreements with the Pacific Island region, said the level of Chinese coercion in the region is concerning.
