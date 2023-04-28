LSG score mammoth 257/5 vs PBKS

Lucknow Super Giants piled up an imposing 257/5 against Punjab Kings in the IPL here on Friday.

Contributions from Kyle Mayers (54 off 24 balls), Marcus Stoinis (72 off 40 balls), Ayush Badoni (43 off 24 balls) and Nicholas Pooran (45 off 19 balls) helped LSG post the second highest total in IPL history.

Brief Scores: Lucknow Super Giants 257/5 (Kyle Mayers 54 off 24 balls, Marcus Stoinis 72 off 40 balls, Nicholas Pooran 45 off 19 balls, Kagiso Rabada 2/52) vs Punjab Kings.

