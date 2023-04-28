UP CM addresses public meeting in Gorakhpur, says 2 crore youths to be equipped with tablets and smartphones

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday criticised the previous state governments for indulging in caste politics, which resulted in the state's downfall, failing the public, said a statement by Chief Minister's Office. Addressing a public meeting organized in Gorakhpur, the Chief Minister said that earlier extortion was collected from traders, whereas today street vendors are given the benefit of PM SVANidhi Yojana, added statement.

"Earlier, the people of the particular party used to spread terror by waving pistols in their hands, whereas today the government is giving tablets in the hands of the youth. Two crore youth will be equipped with tablets and smartphones," he added. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the money given by the government for the double engine should be used without discrimination, for this, a board with a full majority of BJP will have to be formed in all the bodies.

Stating that the government under PM Modi's leadership safeguarded the public in times of crisis be it Covid-19 or the situation in Sudan, Yogi said, "Only a sensitive government stands with the public in times of crisis. Under the leadership of PM Modi, India rescued its citizens from there. 31 citizens of Gorakhpur-Basti division have also been safely sent to their homes yesterday." The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's prestige has increased globally.

He said that by making PM Modi's vision a mission, the Uttar Pradesh government is benefiting every citizen through development and public welfare programs without any discrimination. Further, he said that in Gorakhpur city itself, 33,000 poor people have been given houses under the PM Awas Yojana.

The Chief Minister informed that 2.61 crore individual toilets have been built in Uttar Pradesh. About 1.75 crore people have been given free cooking gas connections under the Ujjwala scheme. The government is also going to give free cylinders on Holi and Diwali. The Chief Minister said that Gorakhpur has the potential to become a world-class city. There should be a good drainage system, underground cabling, taps in every house, and LED street lights in every street, there should be no terror of the Shohads, and no piles of garbage should be seen. The Municipal Corporation will be the medium for making the city look beautiful, safe and smart.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took the names of all the candidates in the public meeting and appealed to the people present to make the BJP candidates win, saying that a good board should be formed for development to take place without discrimination. While addressing the conference of doctors at Gorakhpur, the CM said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gorakhpur has also created a new identity in the rapidly growing Uttar Pradesh on the journey of change and progress.

"Efficient leadership is needed to nurture development in Gorakhpur. We have to present Gorakhpur on the global map. It has to be made a world-class city," said the CM. He said that for 30 years I have had close relations and interactions with the doctors here. Positive cooperation of doctors has been received for the development and strengthening of the health infrastructure of Gorakhpur. Recalling the days of his struggle against encephalitis, the Chief Minister said that doctors stood by him all the time in the fight against encephalitis, and made the state free of the havoc. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)