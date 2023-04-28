Left Menu

Delhi minister inaugurates electric roti-making machine, fitness centre at Tihar Jail

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2023 21:52 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 21:50 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@kgahlot)
Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gehlot inaugurated a machine which can churn out 1,000 chapatis per hour and a geriatric fitness centre at the Tihar Jail on Friday, according to an official statement.

Gehlot visited the Central Jail No. 1 and inaugurated the electric roti-making machine. The commissioning of this machine will assist in preparing food for all 2,600 inmates in the jail. Attempt is being made to provide such machines for kitchens of all jails, he said.

Inaugurating the fitness centre in Central Jail No. 2, Gehlot stressed that all should participate actively in these types of activities so as to overcome mental stress as well as improve physical fitness, it said.

The fitness centre has been specially designed for elderly inmates who can now receive fitness training under the supervision of a trained trainer.

Director General (Prisons) Sanjay Baniwal stated that this is the first time in India's jails that such a fitness centre has been started and it needs to be initiated in all the remaining jails in Delhi, the statement said.

During a visit of a jail factory, the minister appreciated the inmates for operating such a huge factory for preparing mustard oil, different types of snacks, bread, bakery products, office/home furniture. He also inspected the weaving unit and the carpentry unit at the jail.

In the statement, Gahlot said, ''...I had the honour of inaugurating a new electronic roti-making machine. This new machine is a significant addition to the prison's kitchen. It is yet another step towards ensuring that inmates receive nutritious and adequate meals.'' ''Also, the start of the fitness centre at Tihar Jail will help elderly inmates improve their fitness levels. Under the leadership of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government is committed to prison reform,'' he said.

The minister reviewed the skill development programme at the Central Jail No. 4, where 1,020 inmates are imparted training in the field of hospitality sector with the help of the government and an NGO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

