India, US discuss export control issues related to dual-use items: Kendler

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2023 22:02 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 21:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India and the US discussed export control issues related to items of dual use, US Assistant Secretary for Export Administration Thea D Rozman Kendler said here on Friday.

Talking to reporters, Kendler said the two sides are also engaged in the final planning for the India-US Strategic Trade Dialogue, to be held in Washington next month.

''Our strategic trade dialogue, shared commitment to export controls paves the way for this high tech cooperation... And I think we're at a new stage in our relationship where we see tremendous opportunity and a closer relationship and hope that throughout our new dialogue, we can explore ways of enhancing high tech commerce,'' the senior US official said.

She informed there were also roundtable discussions with the Indian industries, including with the Indian Electronics Semiconductor Association, the US India Business Council, NASSCOM and the American Chamber of Commerce.

''...the purpose of having these industry meetings was to learn about the tech ecosystem that India is fostering and the challenges that Indian companies face with respect to strategic trade,'' she said.

Replying to a query, Kendler said there is actually very minimal license requirements for India for sharing sensitive technologies as ''we treat India as though it were a NATO partner under export controls''.

The US has emerged as India's biggest trading partner in 2022-23 on account of increasing economic ties between the two countries.

Exports to the US rose by 2.81 per cent to USD 78.31 billion in 2022-23 as against USD 76.18 billion in 2021-22, while imports grew about 16 per cent to USD 50.24 billion.

