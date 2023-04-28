FTSE 100 bounces on energy boost, outpaces European peers in April

London's FTSE 100 ended Friday on firmer ground, boosted by gains in energy stocks, but lender Natwest held back further advances after reporting a steep drop in first-quarter deposits.

The blue-chip index ended up 0.5%, but was down for the week, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 closed 0.9% higher and ended the week up by 0.8% Both the FTSE indexes ended the month higher, outperforming the broader European STOXX 600 index.

The FTSE 100 rose 3.1% in April and the domestically-focused FTSE 250 closed 2.6% higher, as investors returned to markets following March's sharp selloff. NatWest reported a beat in quarterly earnings but said that deposits fell by around 20 billion pounds ($25.15 billion), sending its shares down 3.7% to a more than one-month low.

The broader banking sector lost 0.8%. "A drop in customer deposits, while nothing like on the scale seen at other crisis-ridden banks, has helped put the wind up investors in NatWest," said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

"NatWest has to work hard to earn the trust of the market and updates like today’s do not help." Oil and gas stocks added 2.1% and were the biggest boost to the commodity heavy FTSE 100.

Top sectoral gainers included defensives such as healthcare, and energy stocks. Miners were among top losers this month as the outlook for precious and base metals looked weak amid recession woes. Prudential advanced 4.2% after posting a 30% jump in new business profit aided by diversification of its services in Asia and Africa.

Pearson rose 3.8% after the education group said it was on track to meet its annual guidance. Numis Corp surged 67.2% and clocked its best day ever after Deutsche Bank said it would buy the institutional stockbroker and corporate adviser for about 410 million pounds. Meanwhile, British businesses were their most optimistic in nearly a year in April, boosted by growing hopes about the economy, according to a Lloyds Bank survey.

($1 = 0.7953 pounds) text_section_type="notes" For related prices, Reuters users may click on - * UK stock report FTSE index: techMARK 100 index: FTSE futures: Gilt futures: Smallcap index: FTSE 250 index: FTSE 350 index: Market digest: Top 10 by vol: Top price gainers: Top % gainers: Top price losers: Top % losers:

* For related news, click on - * UK hot stocks: and Wall Street: Gilts report: Euro bond report Pan European stock report: Tokyo stocks: HK stocks: Sterling report: Dollar report: * For company prices, click on - * Company directory: By sector: * For pan-European market data, click on - * European Equities speed guide................ FTSE Eurotop 300 index........................... DJ STOXX index................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................ Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.................. Top 25 European pct gainers.................... Top 25 European pct losers.....................

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)