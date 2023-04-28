Russia to stop publishing data on oil, gas output until April 2024 -Tass

The Russia government has ordered that the publication of statistics on oil, gas and condensate production be suspended until April 1, 2024, Tass news agency said on Friday.

Tass, citing a government decree, said the publication of the data would be halted starting with figures for March and the first quarter. Statistics agency Rosstat omitted monthly oil production data from its latest economic report published on Wednesday.

Moscow has suspended or delayed publishing key statistics since the start of what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine in February 2022.

