Left Menu

ED attaches immovable property worth Rs 5.06 cr in Haridwar

Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached an immovable property of Rs. 5.06 Crore situated in Haridwar (Uttrakhand) belonging to Aarti Charitable Educational Trust which runs Amrit Group of Colleges, Roorkee in the case of SC/ST Scholarship Scam.

ANI | Updated: 28-04-2023 22:40 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 22:40 IST
ED attaches immovable property worth Rs 5.06 cr in Haridwar
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached an immovable property worth Rs. 5.06 crore situated in Haridwar (Uttarakhand) belonging to Aarti Charitable Educational Trust which runs Amrit Group of Colleges, Roorkee in the case of SC/ST Scholarship Scam. ED initiated the investigation under PMLA based on the FIR registered by Haridwar Police, Uttarakhand under various sections of IPC.

During the course of the investigation, it is revealed that Amrit Group of Colleges, Roorkee had fraudulently received a huge amount of scholarships in the name of SC/ST students from the Social Welfare Department, Haridwar for the period 2011-12 to 2016-2017. It is revealed that the institution had made false claims to obtain scholarships under SC/ST Scholarship Scheme which have been embezzled, siphoned off by Amrit Group of Colleges, Roorkee and caused huge financial loss to the public exchequer with wrongful gain to themselves.

Investigation under PMLA revealed that this ill-gotten money was further diverted to either the personal bank accounts of the trustees of Aarti Charitable Educational Trust or to other accounts of the college, utilized for the expenses of the trust and withdrawn in Cash. Further, property worth Rs. 1.45 Crore in the nature of land situated in Haridwar district belonging to Wali Gram Udhyog Vikas Sansthan, Roorkee which runs Techword Wali Gram Udhyog Vikas Sansthan, Group of Institutions, Roorkee and another property worth Rs. 5.62 Crore in nature of land and building situated in Haridwar district belonging to Seth Bimal Prasad Jain Educational Trust which runs Phonics Group of Institutions, Roorkee have also been attached earlier in this case of SC/ST Scholarship Scam. The total Attachment in this case to date is Rs.12.13 Crore.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; Newcastle's Isak showing Henry-esque quality and more

Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; N...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023