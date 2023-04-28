Left Menu

Supreme Court stays Calcutta HC judge's direction to top court Secretary General

In a special bench hearing on Friday evening, the Supreme Court stayed the Calcutta High Court judge's order asking the Secretary General of the top court to present an official translation of the interview transcript before him.

ANI | Updated: 28-04-2023 22:57 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 22:57 IST
Supreme Court stays Calcutta HC judge's direction to top court Secretary General
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a special bench hearing on Friday evening, the Supreme Court stayed the Calcutta High Court judge's order asking the Secretary General of the top court to present an official translation of an interview transcript before him. A bench of justices A S Bopanna and Justice Hima Kohli took suo motu cognisance and held a special bench hearing against the Calcutta HC order at around 8 pm on Friday.

The top court stayed the order passed by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of Calcutta High Court and observed that such an order should not have been passed in judicial proceedings keeping in view the judicial discipline. The court was assisted by the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of Calcutta High Court has passed an order directing the Secretary General of the Supreme Court to present before him the translation of his interview placed before the bench headed by the Chief Justice of India.

The top court directed the Secretary General of SC to communicate this order to the Registrar General of Calcutta HC forthwith. The top court also clarified that no further proceedings are needed in this case.

Earlier on Friday, the apex court directed the Calcutta High Court's acting Chief Justice to reassign proceedings related to irregularities in the recruitment of staff in schools in West Bengal to other judge and clarified that Calcutta HC judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay could not hear the matter taking note of the transcript given by the judge to a news channel. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud had noted the transcript of the interview that the Calcutta HC judge gave to a news channel.

The court directed the Calcutta High Court's Acting Chief Justice to reassign proceedings related to irregularities in the recruitment of staff in schools in West Bengal to another judge. The court was hearing Abhishek Banerjee's plea challenging Calcutta High Court's order directing investigating agencies to question Abhishek Banerjee in a matter pertaining to irregularities in the recruitment of staff in schools in West Bengal.

The court was informed in the last hearing that a sitting Calcutta HC judge has given an interview on a TV channel. The petitioner has annexed a translated transcript of an interview with Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on a TV Channel.

Therefore the top court has directed the Registrar General of Calcutta High Court to clarify from the judge whether he had been interviewed and file an affidavit in this regard before it. Earlier the Supreme Court has stayed till further direction the Calcutta High Court's order, which directed investigating agencies to question Abhishek Banerjee.

Calcutta High Court had said that Abhishek Banerjee can be questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) concerning irregularities in the recruitment of staff in schools in West Bengal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; Newcastle's Isak showing Henry-esque quality and more

Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; N...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023