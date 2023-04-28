For the first time, women police officers posted on night duty at checkpoints in Jammu

In Jammu and Kashmir, the rate of involvement of women in crime has increased significantly in recent times. A large number of women are also found involved in the drug epidemic, which has become a serious problem, and many arrests have been made in this regard.

Jammu and Kashmir Police developed a new strategy to keep track of women involved in crime. Along with male policemen, women personnel have also been deployed on night duty at all border checkpoints in Jammu. A police officer said that women have been posted at checkpoints in Jammu city to keep an eye on women drug smugglers and help women during the night.

It happened for the first time that women police officers have been appointed on night duty. Two women officials are on duty at each checkpoint from 10 pm to 6 am. So far, women personnel have been deployed at 12 prominent checkpoints in Jammu city, not only to keep an eye on any untoward incident but also to make women safer, especially working women at night. He said that since there has been an increase in the involvement of women drug dealers in the recent past, the deployment of woman constables will also help in keeping a check on suspicious movements and curbing illegal trade.

In the next phase, women constables will be deployed in rural areas. (ANI)

