SCOREBOARD: LSG vs PBKS

28-04-2023
Punjab Kings Prabhsimran Singh c (sub) Sams b Naveen 9 Shikhar Dhawan c Krunal b Stoinis 1 Atharva Taide c & b Bishnoi 66 Sikandar Raza c Krunal b Thakur 36 Liam Livingstone lbw Bishnoi 23 Sam Curran c Badoni b Naveen 21 Jitesh Sharma c Rahul b Thakur 24 Shahrukh Khan c Bishnoi b Thakur 6 Rahul Chahar c Hooda b Thakur 0 Kagiso Rabada b Naveen 0 Arshdeep Singh not out 2 Extras (lb-4, w-7, nb-2) 13 Total (All out in 19.5 Overs) 201 Fall of Wickets: 1-3, 2-31, 3-109, 4-127, 5-152, 6-178, 7-192, 8-193, 9-197 Bowling: Stoinis 1.5-0-21-1, Kyle Mayers 1-0-4-0, Ayush Badoni 0.1-0-0-0, Naveen 4-0-30-3, Avesh 2-0-28-0, Mishra 2-0-23-0, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-41-2, Yash Thakur 3.5-0-37-4, Krunal Pandya 1-0-13-0.

