Dantewada blast: IED planted on road through 'foxhole mechanism'

The powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED), which claimed the lives of 10 District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel and a civilian driver in insurgency-hit Dantewada district, was planted beneath the road a few months back by digging a tunnel through 'foxhole mechanism', said Bastar Police.

ANI | Updated: 28-04-2023 23:52 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 23:52 IST
Visuals from Dantewada (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED), which claimed the lives of 10 District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel and a civilian driver in insurgency-hit Dantewada district, was planted beneath the road a few months back by digging a tunnel through 'foxhole mechanism', said Bastar Police. "De-mining is done on the said road from time to time. Prima-facie it appears that the IED was planted far below the road through 'foxhole mechanism' (a style of digging tunnel) due to which it could not be detected during the de-mining exercise," said the police.

Initial investigation revealed that the IED was planted around one-and-half or two months back by digging a tunnel roadside and the wire connected to it was hidden 2-3 inches beneath the ground, the police said. Based on the investigation findings, police have registered an offence against naxal cadres.

Further investigation is underway. On April 26, 10 personnel and a civilian were killed in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada after an IED attack was carried out by Naxals on a vehicle carrying District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel near Aranpur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

