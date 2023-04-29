Left Menu

North Korea's Kim Yo Jong says U.S.-South Korea agreement will worsen insecurity -KCNA

Reuters | Pyongyang | Updated: 29-04-2023 03:07 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 03:03 IST
North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said the agreement from the United States-South Korea summit this week will make insecurity worse, according to state media KCNA on Saturday.

North Korea is convinced it must further perfect a "nuclear war deterrent" as a result, Kim said.

 

