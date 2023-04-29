Left Menu

Caught smoking, 2 minors bludgeon classmate to death, held: Delhi Police

Delhi Police on Friday apprehended two juveniles accused of killing their 12-year-old classmate who caught them smoking, in the Badarpur police station area of Delhi.

ANI | Updated: 29-04-2023 07:13 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 07:13 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
According to Delhi Police, a PCR call was received around 8.20 pm that a body of a school child had been found floating in a drain. Upon receiving word, a team from the Badarpur Police Station reached the spot.

The deceased was identified as a class 8 student of an MCD School. After the body was medically examined, it was found that the child was bludgeoned to death with a blunt object.

"Further during the investigation, two juveniles studying in the same class were apprehended. During the investigation, it was revealed that the deceased child saw these two juveniles smoking cigarettes on the school premises and threatened to report it to the school authorities. The accused then lured him to an isolated spot and assaulted him, resulting in him sustaining several head injuries that eventually proved fatal," Rajesh Deo, deputy commissioner of police (DCP)m South East, said. The police added that both juveniles were apprehended and will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

