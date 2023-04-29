Left Menu

Ukraine passes protest notes to Poland, EU over grain import ban

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 29-04-2023 14:08 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 14:06 IST
Ukraine's foreign ministry said on Saturday it passed notes to Polish and European Union representatives in Ukraine on Friday describing the limiting of Ukrainian grain imports into EU countries as "categorically unacceptable".

"Such restrictions, whatever the justification for them, do not comply with the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU and the principles and norms of the EU Single Market," the ministry said.

"There are full legal grounds for the immediate resumption of exports of Ukrainian agricultural goods to Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Bulgaria, as well as the continuation of unhindered exports to other EU member states," it continued.

