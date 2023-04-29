Left Menu

Oversight committee constituted to probe wrestlers' allegations has not reached any conclusion, says sources

The oversight committee constituted to probe the allegations levelled by wrestlers against Wrestlers Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has not reached any conclusion and the committee report has been submitted to Delhi police, said sources.

ANI | Updated: 29-04-2023 14:06 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 14:06 IST
Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik at the press conference (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The oversight committee constituted to probe the allegations levelled by wrestlers against Wrestlers Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has not reached any conclusion and the committee report has been submitted to Delhi police, said sources. In the FIR registered by the Delhi police against the WFI President on Friday, the wrestlers have alleged that the WFI chief has sexually harassed them not only in the country but also during international events.

Delhi Police on Saturday said that it would soon record the statements of the victims. Delhi Police on Friday registered two FIRs against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh following allegations of sexual harassment by women wrestlers.

One copy of FIR has been given to the wrestlers. While, a copy of FIR registered under POCSO has not been given to wrestlers, as it will be given only to the victim's family. Delhi Police have registered one FIR under sections 354, 354(A), 354(D) and 34 of the IPC. "A Copy of other FIR not provided to us (as it will be given only to the victim's family)," said Narendra Hooda, lawyer of wrestlers.

A total of seven players, including a minor, have complained to the Delhi Police against the WFI chief. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court issued notice to Delhi Police on the wrestlers' plea seeking an urgent hearing on a petition seeking registration of FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan. The court noted that there are serious allegations in the petition by wrestlers who have represented India.

According to the police, the first FIR pertains to allegations levelled by a minor victim, registered under POCSO Act along with relevant IPC sections concerning outraging of modesty. The second FIR is registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints tendered by other, adult complainants under relevant sections pertaining to outraging of modesty.

Top wrestlers resumed their sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar here in the national capital after filing a complaint at the Connaught Place police station on April 21 stating that seven female wrestlers, including one minor, were harassed and exploited by Brij Bhushan in his capacity as WFI chief. Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia and star wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik on Friday said that they will continue their protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh until he is sent behind bars.

Top Indian grapplers such as Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and many other wrestlers are involved in the protest against the WFI chief. (ANI)

