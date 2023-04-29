Shivraj Chouhan refers Siddaramaiah, Mallikarjun Kharge and Shivakumar's trio as "SMS", calls them dangerous for Karnataka

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan coined a term "SMS" reffering to Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, Mallikarjun Kharge and Shivakumar and called them dangerous for Karnataka's development on Saturday. Chouhan who has reached Karnataka for election campaign further asserted that only BJP's double-engine sarkar can save the state. "SMS (Siddaramaiah, Mallikarjun Kharge and Shivakumar) is dangerous for the development of Karnataka. Just like a corrupt message destroys your mobile phone this SMS would ruin the future of Karnataka. Only a double-engine government can save Karnataka, said Chouhan.

Chouhan further referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'Neelkanth' who is drinking all the poison spilling out from Congress 'Vishkumbh' (a pot) because of restlessness of losing power. "PM Modi is building a prosperous and powerful India. But the Congress has turned into 'Vishkumbh' who keeps spreading poison against Modi ji. Some say Modi ji 'Maut ka Sudagar', some say 'all Modi are thieves', and some call him a 'Snake'. But PM Modi is like Neelkanth, who is drinking all the poison spilling out from Congress 'Vishkumbh'", said MP CM.

Notably, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is on a two-day tour of Karnataka. He will do canvassing on two assembly seats. He will also participate in the roadshow in Bellari assembly seat. On this occasion, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai would also be present. Taking on Congress in poll- bound Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the grand old party lacks capability to understand poverty and is "full of negativity", while also accusing it of doing politics on development.

The Prime Minister accused Congress and Janata Dal (Secular), which are contesting the Karnataka Assembly elections separately, of harbouring "hatred" for farmers and said that they created obstructions in the implementation of the central scheme for farmers. Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

"Congress will never understand the struggle and pain of the poor. Congress slowed the pace of houses here. They have not seen poverty. Congress is the party which does politics in the name of development and is full of negativity. Congress had only made fake promises to the farmers and people of Karnataka," PM Modi said while addressing an election rally here. "When we started this scheme (Kisan Samman Nidhi), there was a Congress-JDS government here. But they created obstructions in sending the list of the beneficiary farmers. Can you imagine how much hatred Congress-JDS have for the farmers? The state government did not have to spend any money. We were sending money from Delhi. The problem they had was that the money was going directly into the bank accounts of the farmers," he added.

The Prime Minister also stated that Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh where Congress is in power and had promised loan waivers for farmers but the still the farmers are waiting for the fulfilment of the promises.(ANI)

