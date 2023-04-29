Left Menu

NCB busts international drug racket in Goa, two foreign nationals arrested

In an intensified drive against international drug trafficking, Narcotics Control Bureau-Goa has busted a multi-drug cartel in Goa which spanned over two weeks and three persons including two Russians were arrested.

29-04-2023
In an intensified drive against international drug trafficking, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a multi-drug cartel in Goa which spanned over two weeks, and arrested three persons including two Russian nationals. Drugs along with Indian and foreign currencies, fake documents, and IDs were also seized from their possession. Along with various forms of drugs, total proceeds in cash recovery valued at Rs 488,000, USD 1829, Thai Baht 1720 were also recovered.

"Based on input where it was informed that a Russian cartel was actively operating in Arambol and adjoining areas of Goa, intel network and further analysis were initiated. After extensive intel workout, a Russian lady named S.Varganova was identified who was involved in drugs peddling, only to foreigners," NCB Mumbai said on Saturday. Another Russian national named Andre was apprehended.

S Varganova was a 1980 Olympic silver medallist in swimming while Andre is an ex-cop in Russia but turned into setting up the cartel as a kingpin in Goa for a long time. He had visited many cities to spread his network and had been managing the well-spread network of street peddlers.

ED said further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

