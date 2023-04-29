Building collapses in Maharashtra's Thane, 10 feared trapped

At least ten people are feared trapped under debris after a multi-storeyed building collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane on Saturday, the police said. According to information, the incident took place in the Bhiwandi area in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday afternoon.

"Around 10 people are feared trapped," officials said. As soon as the information was received, a police team including the fire brigade and disaster management were rushed to the spot.

Police and fire brigade teams have launched an operation to clear debris and rescue people. Further details on the incident are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)