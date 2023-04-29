First batch of 5 women officers commissioned into Indian Army's Regiment of Artillery
The women being commissioned into the Regiment of Artillery are being provided exactly the same opportunities and challenges as their male counterparts (19 male officers are also commissioned into the Artillery), the Indian army said.
- Country:
- India
Five Women Officers on Saturday joined the Regiment of Artillery after the successful completion of training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, the Indian army said. The women being commissioned into the Regiment of Artillery are being provided exactly the same opportunities and challenges as their male counterparts (19 male officers are also commissioned into the Artillery), the Indian army said.
According to officials, these young women officers are being posted to all types of artillery units, where they will get adequate training and exposure to handle Rocket, Medium, Field and Surveillance and Target Acquisition (SATA) and equipment in challenging conditions. Out of the five women officers, three are posted to units deployed along Northern borders and the other two in challenging locations in the Western Theatre, they said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Regiment
- Surveillance and Target Acquisition
- Chennai
- Indian Army's
- Indian
ALSO READ
LG announces Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia for ‘martyrs’ of Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre
First batch of five women Army officers commissioned into Artillery regimentsFirst batch of five women Army officers commissione'
First batch of 5 women Army officers commissioned into Regiment of Artillery; 3 posted to units along LAC