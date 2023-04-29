5 dead in Texas shooting, armed suspect on the loose- ABC News
Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2023 16:39 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 16:32 IST
- Country:
- United States
Five people were were killed in a shooting at a home in Cleveland, Texas, ABC News reported on Saturday, citing local police.
The shooting took place late Friday and the police were still looking for the suspect, the report added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement