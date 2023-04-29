Left Menu

19-year-old caught for performing dangerous bike stunt in MP's Gwalior

In the video, four youths were spotted riding on a motorcycle with one of them sitting on the mudguard of the front wheel and the other three on the bike's seat. They kept riding the bike on the streets for about 3 kilometres in the city during the night.

ANI | Updated: 29-04-2023 16:41 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 16:41 IST
19-year-old caught for performing dangerous bike stunt in MP's Gwalior
Accused motorcycle rider (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old man was caught for allegedly performing a dangerous stunt with three others on a motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, the police said on Saturday. A fine of Rs 3500 was also imposed on him, officials said.

The action was taken on the basis of a video that went viral on social media. In the video, four youths were spotted riding on a motorcycle with one of them sitting on the mudguard of the front wheel and the other three on the bike's seat. They kept riding the bike on the streets for about 3 kilometres in the city during the night.

As soon as the video went viral on social media, traffic police launched a search, and traced down the motorcycle's number on the basis of video and CCTV footage and caught its owner, who was later identified as Trilok Mahor. The youth also apologised and promised not to perform such a stunt again, officials said.

Traffic DSP (Deputy Superintendent of Police), Naresh Annotiya told ANI, "A two-day-old video of four youths violating traffic rules while sitting on a bullet went viral on social media. Their video was shot by some other person and shared on social media." "When we came to know about the video, our senior officers directed for investigation and to take action into the matter," he said.

They collected information about the motorcycle and called those boys to the traffic police office. "We advised the youths and their family members to refrain from participating in such activities. They gave assurance not to repeat the mistake again. A fine of Rs 3500 was also imposed on them," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch tonight with three satellites aboard

(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023