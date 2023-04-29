BSP MP Afzal Ansari convicted in kidnapping, murder case; sentenced to 4 years imprisonment

Left Menu

29-04-2023
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
An MP MLA court in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur on Saturday convicted Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Afzal Ansari in a kidnapping and murder case pertaining to the killing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Krishnanand Rai and sentenced him to four years imprisonment. A fine of Rs 1 lakh was also imposed on Afzal.

Afzal Ansari is the brother of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. Earlier in the day, jailed mafia Mukhtar Ansari was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in the same case.

A fine of Rs 5 lakh was also imposed on the jailed mafia. Earlier today, the wife of late BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai who was murdered in Ghazipur in 2005 allegedly by gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari and his brother Afzal Ansari on Saturday said that the rule of the mafia has ended in Uttar Pradesh and that she has faith in the judiciary.

"I believe in the judiciary. Rule of Goondas, Mafias have ended (in the state)," Alka Rai said, wife of late BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai who was murdered in Ghazipur in 2005. Security was heightened ahead of the verdict by an MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur in a kidnapping and murder case against gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, his elder brother and BSP MP Afzal Ansari on Saturday. (ANI)

