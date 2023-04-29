Left Menu

IAS officer G Krishnaiah's wife moves SC challenging premature release of Bihar politician Anand Mohan

Anand was serving a life sentence in the 1994 murder of then Gopalganj District Magistrate G Krishnaiah. After the Bihar Government amended the rules of the Jail manual, an official notification stated that 27 prisoners who have served 14 years or 20 years in jail had been ordered to be released.

ANI | Updated: 29-04-2023 17:54 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 17:54 IST
IAS officer G Krishnaiah's wife Uma Krishnaiah has moved the Supreme Court challenging the premature release of Bihar gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh from prison. Anand Mohan, a convict in the then District Magistrate G Krishnaiah case, walked free from Saharsa jail before the break of dawn on Thursday, April 27.

Anand was serving a life sentence in the 1994 murder of then Gopalganj District Magistrate G Krishnaiah. After the Bihar Government amended the rules of the Jail manual, an official notification stated that 27 prisoners who have served 14 years or 20 years in jail had been ordered to be released. The gangster-turned-politician was earlier on parole of 15 days to attend the engagement ceremony of his MLA son Chetan Anand. He returned to Saharsa jail on April 26 following the end of his parole period.

Anand Mohan was convicted in the murder case of Gopalganj District Magistrate G Krishnaiah on December 5, 1994, in Muzaffarpur. Krishnaiah was killed by a mob allegedly provoked by Anand Mohan Singh. He was dragged out of his official car and lynched. Anand Mohan was sentenced to death by a trial court in 2007. A year later, the sentence was commuted to life imprisonment by the Patna High Court. Mohan then challenged the verdict in Supreme Court but no relief has been granted yet and he remained in Saharsa jail since 2007. (ANI)

