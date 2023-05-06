BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway Aggregate Says Fair Value Of Equity Investments In Chevron As Of Mar 31, 2023 Was $21.6 Billion Versus $30 Billion As Of Dec 31, 2022
Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2023 18:34 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 18:33 IST
Berkshire Hathaway Inc:
* AGGREGATE FAIR VALUE OF EQUITY INVESTMENTS IN CHEVRON AS OF MAR 31, 2023 WAS $21.6 BILLION VERSUS $30 BILLION AS OF DEC 31, 2022 Further company coverage:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement