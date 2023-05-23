Drone Destination - India's largest Drone Training Organization and a leading Drone-as-a-Service company sets course for Growth, Files DRHP with NSE Emerge

Drone Destination Limited, India's trailblazing Drone Pilot Training and Drone-as-a-Service (DAAS) company, has made a significant announcement with the filing of its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) on May 20th, 2023. The company, recognized as the country's first DGCA-authorised Drone Training Organization under the new Drone Rules 2021, is gearing up to list its equity shares on the prestigious SME Platform of the National Stock Exchange (NSE Emerge).

Narnolia Financial Services Limited has been appointed as the lead manager to the issue, with Longview Research and Advisory and PLS Capital Consultants Pvt Ltd serving as the Advisors to the Issue.

Under the visionary leadership of a distinguished management team boasting extensive civil aviation experience, Drone Destination has become the go-to choice for esteemed clients seeking cutting-edge drone services. With an impressive range of offerings that include comprehensive drone pilot training and advanced aerial solutions for surveying, mapping, and surveillance, the company has earned the trust of industry giants such as Reliance, Tata, Airbus, ITC, Aditya Birla Group, and Bayer.

What truly sets Drone Destination apart is its unwavering commitment to regulatory compliance and industry expertise. The company's management team actively engages with government committees related to aviation, ensuring unmatched knowledge and adherence to evolving drone regulations. This dedication has positioned Drone Destination as a trusted leader in the drone industry, sought after for its unparalleled professionalism and adherence to safety protocols.

As a strategic partner, Drone Destination collaborates with renowned organizations including Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA), the largest Flight Training Organization (FTO) under the central Ministry of Civil Aviation at Raebareli, IFFCO, and Sanskardham. These partnerships enable the company to offer top-notch training programs and expand its reach across multiple cities, providing aspiring drone pilots with the skills and knowledge they need to excel.

Drone Destination with its GIS partners plays an important role in the execution of flagship Government projects like Prime Minister “Svamitva Yojana“ and other survey and mapping services with a strong presence in Karnataka, Gujarat and UP. The company is further poised to introduce ''Kisan Drones'' in the near future, catering specifically to the needs of the agricultural sector.

Embracing innovation and diversity, Drone Destination is not only excelling in professional services but also making strides in the drone recreation, gaming, and amusement segment. With exclusive rights for Drone Soccer sponsorship in India, authorized by the International Drone Football Federation, the company is set to captivate audiences with thrilling drone-powered sporting events. With its exceptional track record, industry expertise, and a wide array of service offerings, Drone Destination is well-positioned for a successful listing on the esteemed NSE Emerge platform. This landmark move will further consolidate its position as a pioneering force and a key player in India's rapidly growing drone industry.

