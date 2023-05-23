Left Menu

Gurugram: 2 cars charred as transformer catches fire

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 23-05-2023 16:44 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 16:44 IST
Gurugram: 2 cars charred as transformer catches fire
  • Country:
  • India

Two cars were completely charred while another was partially burnt after a vehicle parked nearby caught fire due to a short in a transformer here, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred Monday late night when a transformer in the Sector 15 area here caught fire due to a short circuit, fire officials said.

An SUV parked near the transformer caught fire and suddenly started moving, ramming into two cars which eventually caught fire, they said.

A team of the fire brigade reached the spot around 10.30 pm and doused the blaze within an hour, a senior fire official said.

While two cars were completely gutted in fire, the rear part of a luxury car got charred, he added. To avoid a major accident, the electricity department cut off the power supply to the surrounding areas, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
3
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global
4
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023