BRIEF-Donald Trump Attorneys Haven't Found Classified Document Former President Referred To On Tape Following Subpoena - CNN
Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2023 21:39 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 21:39 IST
June 2 (Reuters) -
* DONALD TRUMP ATTORNEYS HAVEN'T FOUND CLASSIFIED DOCUMENT FORMER PRESIDENT REFERRED TO ON TAPE FOLLOWING SUBPOENA - CNN Source text: https://cnn.it/3Nbu8qQ Further company coverage: [ ]
