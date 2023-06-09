Pakistan is in the process of speaking to bilateral lenders to restructure debt– country's finance minister
Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2023 23:49 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 23:49 IST
Pakistan is speaking to its bilateral creditors to restructure its debt, the country's finance minister said on Friday.
Minister Ishaq Dar was speaking on Geo TV hours after presenting the country's national budget.
