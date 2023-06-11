Left Menu

ATTN EDS: KILLING MDS6 slugged TN-SHAH and SUPERSEDING MDS 10 slugged TN-LD SHAH to drop quotes attributed to BJP sources. Please guard against their publication. A fresh lead has been issued under MDS14 slugged TN-2NDLD SHAH.

ATTN EDS KILLING MDS6 slugged TN-SHAH and SUPERSEDING MDS 10 slugged TN-LD SHAH to drop quotes attributed to BJP sources. Please guard against their publication. A fresh lead has been issued under MDS14 slugged TN-2NDLD SHAH.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-06-2023 22:09 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 22:09 IST
ATTN EDS: KILLING MDS6 slugged TN-SHAH and SUPERSEDING MDS 10 slugged TN-LD SHAH to drop quotes attributed to BJP sources. Please guard against their publication. A fresh lead has been issued under MDS14 slugged TN-2NDLD SHAH.
  • Country:
  • India

ATTN EDS: KILLING MDS6 slugged TN-SHAH and SUPERSEDING MDS 10 slugged TN-LD SHAH to drop quotes attributed to BJP sources. Please guard against their publication. A fresh lead has been issued under MDS14 slugged TN-2NDLD SHAH.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
3
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
4
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023