Climate shocks set to worsen already fragile hotspots, Security Council hears
UN News | Updated: 14-06-2023 10:17 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 10:17 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Central African Republic plans referendum on scrapping presidential term limits
Central African Republic plans referendum on scrapping presidential term limits
Nearly half of Haiti going hungry, new food security report warns
Man behind guns in Haitian president's assassination sentenced to life in prison
US judge sends Haitian businessman to imprisonment for life for Haiti's President assassination