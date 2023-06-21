Left Menu

Mcap of BSE-listed firms reach fresh record high of Rs 294.49 lakh crore in morning trade

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2023 11:46 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 11:44 IST
Mcap of BSE-listed firms reach fresh record high of Rs 294.49 lakh crore in morning trade
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms hit a fresh all-time high of Rs 294.49 lakh crore in Wednesday's morning trade as the benchmark Sensex reached its lifetime peak of 63,588.31.

The 30-share BSE benchmark advanced 260.61 points or 0.41 per cent to hit its all-time high of 63,588.31 in morning trade.

On December 1 last year, the Sensex hit its intra-day record peak of 63,583.07.

The optimistic trend in equities helped the market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed firms reach an all-time peak of Rs 2,94,49,069.63 crore in morning trade.

Buying in index majors HDFC twins and Reliance Industries helped the markets to trade firm.

''Sensex touched the all-time high mark, and Nifty 50 is a few points away from the all-time high level.

''The Indian market has seen a solid rally in the last couple of months, especially in the mid- and small-cap space, led by positive FII flows, robust economic growth versus other EM countries, strong earnings outlook, robust demand across the sector, the banking sector in better shape, and private capex cycle expectations,'' Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer at Axis Securities PMS, said.

Kulkarni further added that the Indian economy stands at a sweet spot of growth and remains the land of stability against the backdrop of a volatile global economy.

From the Sensex pack, Power Grid, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries, Wipro, Hindustan Unilever, and UltraTech Cement were the major gainers.

Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Maruti, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Tokyo quoted in the green, while Seoul, Shanghai, and Hong Kong were trading lower.

The US markets ended lower on Tuesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.46 per cent to USD 76.24 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,942.62 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

The 30-share BSE benchmark settled higher by 159.40 points or 0.25 per cent at 63,327.70 on Tuesday. The Nifty advanced 61.25 points or 0.33 per cent to end at 18,816.70.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF warns of food shortages at overcrowded Haiti camp; Indian drugmaker denies syrup exported to Liberia is toxic and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF warns of food shortages at overcrowded Haiti cam...

 Global
4
Sensex rebounds 159 pts, Nifty closes above 18,800 on fag-end buying in IT, oil shares

Sensex rebounds 159 pts, Nifty closes above 18,800 on fag-end buying in IT, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023