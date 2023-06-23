BRIEF-Dawood Foundation Says It Is With Profound Grief That We Announce The Passing Of Shahzada And Suleman Dawood Who Were Aboard Oceangate's Titan Submersible

June 22 (Reuters) -

* DAWOOD FOUNDATION- IT IS WITH PROFOUND GRIEF THAT WE ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF SHAHZADA AND SULEMAN DAWOOD WHO WERE ABOARD OCEANGATE'S TITAN SUBMERSIBLE Source text [https://bit.ly/3NpQJPC]

