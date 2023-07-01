Kidney racket: Woman duped in Andhra's Eluru, probe on

A kidney racket came to light in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru district after a woman complained to the police that she was cheated while selling her kidney. According to the victim, the money which she received was less than what was decided.

Boosi Anuradha said that the gang took a kidney from her while offering her Rs 7 lakhs but she was paid only Rs 5 lakhs. Anuradha, a single woman, lives her life by selling plums in Eluru. The victim complained to the Eluru One Town police that she was cheated as she received only Rs 5 lakhs after the kidney operation instead of 7 lakhs.

The surgery was performed in a private hospital in Vijayawada a year ago. Meanwhile, an investigation has been initiated in the case following the police complaint.

One Town CI Adiprasad stated, "This case would be investigated as suo motu. Kidney transplantation operation was done in a private hospital in Vijayawada. We will take action if the kidney transplantation did not occur according to norms. After the victim's complaint we have registered a case and an investigation is underway." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)