Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah offers job to acid attack survivor at his secretariat

The Chief Minister, while hearing the public grievances at his residence, promised employment on the spot after hearing the plight of the victim, stated the Chief Minister's Office statement.

01-07-2023
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday directed officials to offer a job to an acid attack survivor in his secretariat. The Chief Minister, while hearing the public grievances at his residence, promised employment on the spot after hearing the plight of the victim, stated the Chief Minister's Office statement.

"The victim who was attacked on April 28, 2022, is an M.Com graduate. She and her parents appealed for a job to the chief minister during Janata Darshan," it said. "They had also appealed to the then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for employment. They said he only promised but did not give a job to the victim," said the statement.

"Hearing the plea of the victim, the Chief Minister directed the officials to give her a job on a contract basis in his ministry," according to the statement. The police have arrested the accused, who was hiding in the Thiruvannamalai Ashram in the guise of Swami.

"A case was registered at Kamakshipalya police station regarding an acid attack. The police arrested the accused, who was hiding in the Thiruvannamalai Ashram in the guise of Swami. At present, the accused is in jail in Bangalore. The victim is under treatment, which is supported by the Chief Minister's Relief Fund," said the statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

