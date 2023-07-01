National Maritime Heritage Complex in Gujarat's Lothal to be developed as an international tourist destination

Under the Sagarmala programme, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is developing a National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC), a world-class facility at Lothal, Gujarat. NMHC would be developed as an international tourist destination, where the maritime heritage of India from ancient to modern times would be showcased and an edutainment approach using the latest technology would be adopted to spread awareness about India's maritime heritage.

In this line, an onsite project progress review meeting will be held on July 2 at Lothal, Gujarat. The project will be reviewed by Bhupendrabhai Patel, the Chief Minister, of Gujarat; Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH; Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers; Shripad Yesso Naik, Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Tourism; and Shantanu Thakur, Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

The maritime complex will include the world's highest lighthouse museum, the world's largest open aquatic gallery, India's grandest naval museum and is envisaged to be one of the biggest international tourist destinations in the world. The boost to the tourism potential through this project will also augment the economic development of the region.

The complex, work which started in March 2022, is being developed at a cost of around Rs 4500 crores. It will have several innovative and unique features such as Lothal mini recreation to recreate Harappan architecture and lifestyle; four theme parks - Memorial theme park, Maritime and Navy theme park, Climate theme park and Adventure and Amusement theme park; fourteen galleries highlighting India's maritime heritage starting from the Harappan times till now; Coastal states pavilion displaying diverse maritime heritage of states and UTs; among others, stated a government release. Lothal was one of the prominent cities of the Harappan civilization and is known for the discovery of the oldest man-made dockyard. A maritime heritage complex in Lothal is fitting tribute to the city's historical legacy and heritage.

"National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal is being developed as a one of its kind project to not only display India's rich and diverse maritime heritage and help Lothal emerge as a world class international tourist destination. The boost to the tourism potential through this project will also augment the region's economic development," read an official statement issued by PMO earlier. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)