Left Menu

General Manager of South Eastern Railway removed from her post after Balasore train accident

"South Eastern Railway's General Manager Archana Joshi removed from her post after the Balasore train accident. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approves Anil Kumar Mishra to become the new General Manager of South Eastern Railway," said Indian Railway in an official statement.

ANI | Updated: 01-07-2023 07:52 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 07:52 IST
General Manager of South Eastern Railway removed from her post after Balasore train accident
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The General Manager of South Eastern Railway, Archana Joshi, has been removed from her post almost a month after the tragic three-train accident in Odisha's Balasore. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet gave Anil Kumar Mishra the go-ahead to take over as General Manager of the South Eastern Railway.

"South Eastern Railway's General Manager Archana Joshi removed from her post after the Balasore train accident. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approves Anil Kumar Mishra to become the new General Manager of South Eastern Railway," said Indian Railway in an official statement. The tragic incident of a triple train accident on June 2, which involved the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, the Howrah-bound Shalimar Express, and a goods train, claimed the lives of 291 people and injured over 1000 people.

Meanwhile, as many as 52 bodies at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhubaneswar are yet to be identified after the triple train collision in Odisha's Balasore district. "There are 81 bodies at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, and we have sent their samples for DNA testing due to multiple claims for a single body. Out of that, the confirmation for 29 samples has been received, and their relatives/claimants have been informed," Sulochna Das, Mayor of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC OKs use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in older adults; US FDA approves BioMarin's gene therapy for hemophilia A and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC OKs use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in o...

 Global
2
Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the next generation of wireless broadband connectivity

Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the next generation of wireless broadband connectivity

 United States
3
Chip equipment maker ASM International: no meaningful impact from Dutch rules

Chip equipment maker ASM International: no meaningful impact from Dutch rul...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic; Indiana's top court allows near-total abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for fu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023