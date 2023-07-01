Left Menu

Punjab Police, NCB arrests key person in connection with Ludhiana-based international drugs syndicate

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Chandigarh Zonal Unit and the Counter Intelligence (CI) Punjab Police, in a joint operation, arrested an individual, Sunny Verma, in connection with the seizure of 40 kg of heroin by NCB Chandigarh in Ludhiana last year.

ANI | Updated: 01-07-2023 07:52 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 07:52 IST
Punjab Police, NCB arrests key person in connection with Ludhiana-based international drugs syndicate
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Chandigarh Zonal Unit and the Counter Intelligence (CI) Punjab Police, in a joint operation, arrested an individual, Sunny Verma, in connection with the seizure of 40 kg of heroin by NCB Chandigarh in Ludhiana last year. Sunny Verma played a pivotal role in handling the payment transactions for the international drug syndicate that the NCB dismantled. He is also a key associate and brother-in-law of Akshay Chhabra, who was apprehended at Jaipur Airport last year, said the press note.

The operation was conducted under utmost secrecy and led by Navjot Singh Mahal, AIG, CI Punjab Police. The combined efforts of the NCB and the CI Punjab Police have been instrumental in apprehending individuals involved in drug trafficking and dismantling the network that operated from Ludhiana under Akshay Chhabra's control, the press note said. The NCB Chandigarh Zonal Unit has made significant progress in its fight against drug trafficking. As of now, a total of 40 kg of heroin and 0.557 kg of opium have been seized by the NCB Chandigarh. Furthermore, 18 individuals associated with this network have been arrested, all of whom were involved in the illicit activities orchestrated by Akshay Chhabra in Ludhiana, it said.

The collaborative efforts of the NCB and the CI Punjab Police continue to be relentless in their pursuit to eradicate drug trafficking and bring those responsible to justice. It is important to note that not only the illegal drugs and factories have been seized and dismantled, but most of the key accused have been taken into custody, their modus operandi has been identified, and their prosecution is underway, states the press note. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC OKs use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in older adults; US FDA approves BioMarin's gene therapy for hemophilia A and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC OKs use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in o...

 Global
2
Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the next generation of wireless broadband connectivity

Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the next generation of wireless broadband connectivity

 United States
3
Chip equipment maker ASM International: no meaningful impact from Dutch rules

Chip equipment maker ASM International: no meaningful impact from Dutch rul...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic; Indiana's top court allows near-total abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for fu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023