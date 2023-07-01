Punjab Police, NCB arrests key person in connection with Ludhiana-based international drugs syndicate

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Chandigarh Zonal Unit and the Counter Intelligence (CI) Punjab Police, in a joint operation, arrested an individual, Sunny Verma, in connection with the seizure of 40 kg of heroin by NCB Chandigarh in Ludhiana last year. Sunny Verma played a pivotal role in handling the payment transactions for the international drug syndicate that the NCB dismantled. He is also a key associate and brother-in-law of Akshay Chhabra, who was apprehended at Jaipur Airport last year, said the press note.

The operation was conducted under utmost secrecy and led by Navjot Singh Mahal, AIG, CI Punjab Police. The combined efforts of the NCB and the CI Punjab Police have been instrumental in apprehending individuals involved in drug trafficking and dismantling the network that operated from Ludhiana under Akshay Chhabra's control, the press note said. The NCB Chandigarh Zonal Unit has made significant progress in its fight against drug trafficking. As of now, a total of 40 kg of heroin and 0.557 kg of opium have been seized by the NCB Chandigarh. Furthermore, 18 individuals associated with this network have been arrested, all of whom were involved in the illicit activities orchestrated by Akshay Chhabra in Ludhiana, it said.

The collaborative efforts of the NCB and the CI Punjab Police continue to be relentless in their pursuit to eradicate drug trafficking and bring those responsible to justice. It is important to note that not only the illegal drugs and factories have been seized and dismantled, but most of the key accused have been taken into custody, their modus operandi has been identified, and their prosecution is underway, states the press note. (ANI)

