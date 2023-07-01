Left Menu

Programmes for minorities to be resumed: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

The Chief Minister said that five guarantees are already being implemented as announced by the government, and more grants will be allotted to minorities starting next year, said the CM office.

ANI | Updated: 01-07-2023 07:53 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 07:53 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday promised to resume all the programmes designed for minorities. A delegation of the Central Council of the Minority Muslim Thinkers, Chavadi, of Karnataka State met him on Friday and discussed various issues, said the government.

Chavadi has been identified with pro-people movements in Karnataka for over a decade. It has been a part of the literary field, the development of Kalyan Karnataka, student and Dalit movements, and other pro-people struggles. Chavadi has emphasised the educational, social, and economic development of the Muslim community. It is also against communalism, as the forum explained, stated the CM office.

For the past five years, the community has been deprived of government schemes, and hence the delegation appealed to the CM to increase grants to the Minority Department and Corporations, hostels, and the establishment of a Minority Polytechnic College in the district, said the government. (ANI)

