Maharashtra: Several feared dead as bus catches fire on Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway
Several feared dead after a bus burst into flames on Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway in Maharashtra's Buldhana.
ANI | Updated: 01-07-2023 07:55 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 07:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Several feared dead after a bus burst into flames on Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway in Maharashtra's Buldhana.
The bus was coming from Yavatmal to Pune.
As per information, the incident happened around 2 am on Saturday. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement