Delhi: Interstate Railway job racket busted, 2 including a social worker arrested

The Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police busted an Interstate Railway job racket and arrested two for allegedly promising to secure employment in the Railways Group C and D services for the victims, said the Police. A case was registered and the accused have been identified as S Uma (62), a social worker and Ponnala Bhaskar (60), said the Police.

"A case was registered on the joint complaint of S Ravichandran and 4 others against S Uma (62, a social worker) and Ponnala Bhaskar (60). It was alleged that the suspected persons represented themselves as members of the Railway Board in New Delhi and promised that they could secure employment in the Railways in Group C and D services," Economic Offences Wing, Delhi Police. The accused have embezzled more than Rs 3.5 crore from the victims.

Both accused were arrested after sufficient information was gathered against them, according to the police. "The alleged persons embezzled money collected from the victims and ran away. The amount involved is more than Rs 3.5 crores. On verification, it was found that all documents related to jobs in the Indian Railways are false/forged. After sufficient evidence was obtained, both accused were arrested, and the investigation was continued. Ponalla Bhaskar was arrested on June 27, while S Uma was arrested on June 29," Economic Offences Wing, Delhi Police.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

