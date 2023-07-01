Left Menu

Delhi: Interstate Railway job racket busted, 2 including a social worker arrested

"A case was registered on the joint complaint of S Ravichandran and 4 others against S Uma (62, a social worker) and Ponnala Bhaskar (60). It was alleged that the suspected persons represented themselves as members of the Railway Board in New Delhi and promised that they could secure employment in the Railways in Group C and D services," Economic Offences Wing, Delhi Police.

ANI | Updated: 01-07-2023 07:56 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 07:56 IST
Delhi: Interstate Railway job racket busted, 2 including a social worker arrested
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police busted an Interstate Railway job racket and arrested two for allegedly promising to secure employment in the Railways Group C and D services for the victims, said the Police. A case was registered and the accused have been identified as S Uma (62), a social worker and Ponnala Bhaskar (60), said the Police.

"A case was registered on the joint complaint of S Ravichandran and 4 others against S Uma (62, a social worker) and Ponnala Bhaskar (60). It was alleged that the suspected persons represented themselves as members of the Railway Board in New Delhi and promised that they could secure employment in the Railways in Group C and D services," Economic Offences Wing, Delhi Police. The accused have embezzled more than Rs 3.5 crore from the victims.

Both accused were arrested after sufficient information was gathered against them, according to the police. "The alleged persons embezzled money collected from the victims and ran away. The amount involved is more than Rs 3.5 crores. On verification, it was found that all documents related to jobs in the Indian Railways are false/forged. After sufficient evidence was obtained, both accused were arrested, and the investigation was continued. Ponalla Bhaskar was arrested on June 27, while S Uma was arrested on June 29," Economic Offences Wing, Delhi Police.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC OKs use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in older adults; US FDA approves BioMarin's gene therapy for hemophilia A and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC OKs use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in o...

 Global
2
Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the next generation of wireless broadband connectivity

Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the next generation of wireless broadband connectivity

 United States
3
Chip equipment maker ASM International: no meaningful impact from Dutch rules

Chip equipment maker ASM International: no meaningful impact from Dutch rul...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic; Indiana's top court allows near-total abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for fu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023